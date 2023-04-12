U.S. citizen arrested for spreading Christianity abroad

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

A U.S. citizen was reportedly arrested Wednesday by Libyan government officials for Christian “proselytism,” which is an attempt to convert another person to a certain set of beliefs, according to AFP News, a French media outlet.

The citizen, Jeff Wilson, was allegedly working as a teacher in a private school, according to AFP News, and reportedly the CEO and founder of a business consulting firm. Libya’s Internal Security Agency announced Wednesday that an American had been arrested for “inciting our children to renounce Islam and convert to Christianity.”

TRENDING: Shameless media censorship

A State Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it was “aware of reports” that a U.S. citizen had been detained in Libya.

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” the spokesperson said. “[T]he Department works to provide all appropriate assistance. The State Department’s Travel Advisory for Libya is Level 4 – Do Not Travel due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.”

Should Christians attempt to convert Muslims in Islamic countries? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 71% (12 Votes) 29% (5 Votes)

Islam is the official state religion in Libya and while no law explicitly bans converting from Islam to Christianity or any other religion, “[p]roselytizing and the distribution or publication of information aimed at changing the country’s “social structure” is effectively illegal,” according to the State Department.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“According to one press report, the Special Deterrence Forces (SDF), a Salafist militia nominally aligned with the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, engaged in Islamic religious policing in the capital,” a 2021 State Department report said. “According to human rights activists, the SDF continued to be involved in a number of arrests and detentions of individuals whom it accused of violating Islamic law. Human rights activists said freedom of conscience for converts to Christianity, atheists, and Muslims who deviated from Salafist interpretations of Islam was not respected.”

The agency also said that they had arrested a Libyan citizen for converting from Islam to Christianity, according to AFP News. The citizen reportedly posted a video explaining his conversion on Facebook and said that a foreigner had been the one to convince him to convert.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!