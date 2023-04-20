A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. compensates people injured by COVID vaccines for 1st time

1 patient with myocarditis received $1,582

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 4:15pm
(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The United States has for the first time paid people who were injured by COVID-19 vaccines. Three people received compensation for their injuries through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), run by an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, officials said in a new update.

One person who suffered severe allergic shock received $2,019, according to the agency, the Health Resources and Services Administration. One person who suffered heart inflammation, or myocarditis, received $1,582. Another who suffered myocarditis received $1,032.

The manufacturer of the vaccines was not made public. Information about the people who received the payments has also not been made public.

Read the full story ›

