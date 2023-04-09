A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. deploys nuclear sub to Middle East

Move comes amid protracted tensions between Washington, Tehran

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 4:53pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(RT) – The U.S. Navy has broken with its regular protocol in announcing the deployment to the Middle East of a nuclear submarine capable of launching 154 Tomahawk missiles. The show-of-force move comes amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

“[The submarine] is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, on Saturday.

Hawkins added that that submarine had passed through the Suez Canal on Friday on its route to an undisclosed location in the Middle East. He declined to comment on the specifics of the submarine’s mission or what had led to its deployment.

