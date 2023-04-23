A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. embassy personnel in Sudan evacuated amid violent conflict

Diplomats, families successfully removed from Khartoum

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2023 at 12:32am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – American military officials have evacuated U.S. embassy personnel from violence-torn Sudan, Fox News can confirm.

A source told Fox News that the evacuation was complete as of early Sunday morning. Diplomats and their families were successfully removed from Sudan and the capital city of Khartoum.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Sudanese military has been working with foreign governments to evacuate diplomats as their country descends into a massive conflict.

TRENDING: In defense of genuine women athletes

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. embassy personnel in Sudan evacuated amid violent conflict
State's election overhaul bill would 'manipulate' Electoral College, Hillary Clinton elector warns
How House debt plan reflects the goals of Freedom Caucus
Biden admin preparing major crackdown on power plants that fuel nation's grid
Where did all of Biden's illegal's go?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×