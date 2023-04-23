U.S. embassy personnel in Sudan evacuated amid violent conflict

(FOX NEWS) – American military officials have evacuated U.S. embassy personnel from violence-torn Sudan, Fox News can confirm.
A source told Fox News that the evacuation was complete as of early Sunday morning. Diplomats and their families were successfully removed from Sudan and the capital city of Khartoum.
The Sudanese military has been working with foreign governments to evacuate diplomats as their country descends into a massive conflict.
