The U.S.-led coups were in other countries … until 2020

By Shari Goodman

The United States has been engaged in conducting coups throughout the globe as far back as 1953, with Operation Ajax in Iran. That year, the U.S. along with Great Britain overthrew the democratically elected prime minister of Iran, Mohammad Mosaddegh, over his decision to nationalize Iranian oil. With only 16% of oil profits going to Iran and the rest to Great Britain and U.S. oil companies, the decision by Iran to nationalize their oil posed a grave threat to British and American corporate oil profits.

To oust Mosaddegh, our CIA and the Brits' MI6 devised a propaganda campaign against the populist president by falsely labeling him a Communist. Using saboteurs and false flag operations, they were successful in overthrowing the regime, imprisoning the former president and installing a pro-American shah of Iran whose policies permitted the United States and Great Britain's oil companies to continue to reap most profits with little benefit for the Iranians. Their coup d'état proved to be successful and ultimately led the CIA to devise other coups throughout the globe.

Since 1953, our CIA has conducted similar coups in Latin America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. Recently, the feds were instrumental in interfering in Brazil's fraudulent installation of communist Lula da Silva as president. Additionally, our Intelligence Community, along with NGOs, is now behind the unrest in Israel, Hungary and Mexico where today's administration seeks the ouster of democratically elected Benjamin Netanyahu, Victor Orbán and Mexico's Lopez Obrador. With the financial backing of left-wing billionaire George Soros, the U.S. government is now facilitating a globalist-communist One World Order Authoritarian State throughout the globe as well as here at home.

While there is ample evidence of America's role in coup d'états throughout the globe, there is currently sufficient evidence to implicate the Intelligence Community for carrying out a coup d'état right here at home with the installation of Joe Biden as president of the United States. As in 1953's Iran, the 2016 election of populist President Donald Trump, beloved by the masses, marked a turning point for the multi-nationalist corporations who for decades have been profiteering from their sellout of the United States in favor of globalism. As manufacturers and jobs moved overseas, Americans became poorer and dependent on our adversarial enemy, Red China, for our goods. Prior to the 2016 election, our urban blue cities were – and are once again – disintegrating with unemployment, crime, homelessness and drug infestation.

When President Trump came along with his candidacy to make America great again, he was viewed by many political pundits as a joke. To their dismay, he won the Republican nomination, defeating 16 other candidates. Americans were thirsty for new leadership and suspiciously eyed both the Democratic and GOP leadership as a UniParty.

Insiders regarded Trump's election as a fluke. George Soros, who lost $1 billion in Trump's booming stock market, proclaimed the election of Trump as a "temporary glitch" and one that will soon disappear.

The coup to oust President Trump from office began with his election at the hands of what we now consider the Deep State. Reminiscent of 1953 Iran, the Deep State needed a false flag operation to justify the certification of a stolen election, and that took the form of the Jan. 6 events. Federal agents and Antifa members were deployed as saboteurs to masquerade as Trump supporters. Just as the America-led coup in Iran resulted in the overthrow of a popular democratically elected prime minister, the more recent coup was carried out against Americans from within and led to the overthrow of President Trump's second term.

The overthrow of Prime Minister, Mosaddegh led to his imprisonment where he remained in solitary confinement till his death, 16 years later. Today, the plot to eliminate President Trump from gaining a second term continues with several lawsuits filed against him in New York, Georgia and by a weaponized Department of Justice for allegedly mishandling classified information.

The mission is to safeguard the multi-nationalist globalist interests of endless wars, corporate greed and open borders.

