U.S. military would need conscription to fight China

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The U.S. military could not achieve victory in a war with China using its current, all-volunteer force, according to one expert.

The United States will thus need to radically transform its force structure to better contend with the emerging threat environment, up to and including by reinstating conscription, said Jonathan Askonas, an assistant professor of Politics at Catholic University of America.

“This is a five-alarm fire,” Askonas said during an April 11 discussion with the Hudson Institute think tank. “We’re facing global threats and we have a force structure which we know will not work against those threats.

