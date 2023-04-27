A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. to set up migrant processing centers in Latin America

New steps to reduce arrivals when Title 42 border rule ends in May

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A large group of immigrants crosses the Rio Grande river into El Paso, Texas.

A large group of immigrants crosses the Rio Grande river into El Paso, Texas. (@BillFOXLA / Twitter screen shot)

(CBS NEWS) – The Biden administration on Thursday announced it will set up migrant processing centers in Latin America, increase deportations and expand legal migration pathways in a bid to reduce the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border unlawfully.

The moves are part of the administration's effort to reduce and slow migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, where officials are preparing to discontinue a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 that has allowed them to swiftly expel migrants over 2.7 million times since March 2020 without processing their asylum claims.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Title 42 is set to end on May 11 with the expiration of the national COVID-19 public health emergency. Officials have made internal projections that migrant arrivals to the southern border could spike to between 10,000 and 13,000 per day next month.

TRENDING: Not again! Report says U.S. supported 'extremely dangerous' biolab in another country

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. to set up migrant processing centers in Latin America
China defense minister in India amid border tensions
Wall Streeters warn: 'The U.S. economy is unwell'
LA Times denies submitting question on Biden cheat sheet
Hiring for white-collar jobs in U.S. is hitting a wall
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×