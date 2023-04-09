Ukrainian charity reunites 31 children with their families

(DW) – A charity in Ukraine said it reunited 31 children with their parents on Saturday after a long operation to take them back from Russia.

The children were located by the Save Ukraine charity and taken by bus from Russian-controlled territory through Belarus and back to Ukraine.

"Today we are welcoming home 31 more children who have been illegally taken by Russians from occupied territories," Mykola Kuleba, head of the charity, wrote on social media.

