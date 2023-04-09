A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ukrainian charity reunites 31 children with their families

Russia has deported more than 16,000 children since start of invasion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 4:57pm
Ukrainian refugees flee their homeland in March 2022 after Russia's invasion. (Video screenshot)

Ukrainian refugees flee their homeland in March 2022 after Russia's invasion. (Video screenshot)

(DW) – A charity in Ukraine said it reunited 31 children with their parents on Saturday after a long operation to take them back from Russia.

The children were located by the Save Ukraine charity and taken by bus from Russian-controlled territory through Belarus and back to Ukraine.

"Today we are welcoming home 31 more children who have been illegally taken by Russians from occupied territories," Mykola Kuleba, head of the charity, wrote on social media.

