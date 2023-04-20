University investigates student who wore 'undocumented' alien costume with sombrero

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The Division of Student Affairs at Marquette University in Wisconsin has launched an investigation into a student who wore a costume some found offensive. The probe began after a student posted to his Snapchat account a picture of his peer wearing the costume.

“The student, a white male in the College of Engineering, posted the picture Friday night of someone dressed in a green alien suit with a sombrero, a traditional Mexican men’s hat,” the Marquette Wire reported April 18. “The person also wore a nametag with the word ‘undocumented’ written on it.”

Although it is not explicitly stated, the unnamed student who wore the costume may be of Hispanic descent, as his public apology on the matter said he wore the costume ironically.

