University will eliminate 'free speech zones' after severe legal pressure

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) will eliminate several speech policies that restrict free speech after settling a lawsuit filed by a student organization, according to conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

The university agreed to eliminate its “free speech zones,” which are designated areas for public speech, and a policy that required students to obtain a permit three days in advance before speaking on campus property, according to ADF’s press release. ADF represented the Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) chapter and student Joshua Greer, who alleged that the university enforced on-campus speech codes that violated the Alabama Campus Free Speech Act and the state constitution.

TRENDING: The real Day of Vengeance