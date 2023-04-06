University's 'inclusive' language guide erases references to Resurrection

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The latest “inclusive language guide” from Michigan State University would ban all references to “majority religious imagery” pertaining to Easter and associated concepts.

The guide, courtesy of the school’s Brand Studio, states that “in alignment with strategic efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion […] Michigan State University values communications practices that support belonging for all Spartans,” The College Fix reported March 31.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In its “Global Identity” section, the guide provides the following guidance under the heading “Terms to Avoid.”

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›