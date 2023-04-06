A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

University's 'inclusive' language guide erases references to Resurrection

Bans all references to 'majority religious imagery' associated with Easter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The latest “inclusive language guide” from Michigan State University would ban all references to “majority religious imagery” pertaining to Easter and associated concepts.

The guide, courtesy of the school’s Brand Studio, states that “in alignment with strategic efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion […] Michigan State University values communications practices that support belonging for all Spartans,” The College Fix reported March 31.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In its “Global Identity” section, the guide provides the following guidance under the heading “Terms to Avoid.”

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Judge halts Biden admin program requiring 2-year-olds to wear masks
Veterans could combat teacher shortages under Texas bill
Lawyers demand district allow teacher to quote Bible verse in email
Professor who says he's no longer gay sues university over contract nonrenewal
University's 'inclusive' language guide erases references to Resurrection
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×