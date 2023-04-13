A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University's K-12 teaching course emphasizes 'oppression, power, and privilege'

Education class uses pro-LGBT, anti-cop organization for 'gender diversity' lessons

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:20pm
(Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A University of Florida course trains future K-12 teachers to consider “oppression, power, and privilege” in their profession and create “inclusive” classrooms for LGBT students with material from leftist authors and activists.

The course, “Teaching Diverse Populations,” informs “the prospective educator” on “issues of diversity,” including “inequalities in education associated with ability, gender, language, race, and social class,” according to a spring 2023 syllabus.

The course requires students to read several chapters of “Is Everyone Really Equal? An Introduction to Key Concepts in Social Justice Education,” a book by diversity writers Robin DiAngelo and Özlem Sensoy.

Read the full story ›

