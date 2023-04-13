University's K-12 teaching course emphasizes 'oppression, power, and privilege'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A University of Florida course trains future K-12 teachers to consider “oppression, power, and privilege” in their profession and create “inclusive” classrooms for LGBT students with material from leftist authors and activists.

The course, “Teaching Diverse Populations,” informs “the prospective educator” on “issues of diversity,” including “inequalities in education associated with ability, gender, language, race, and social class,” according to a spring 2023 syllabus.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The course requires students to read several chapters of “Is Everyone Really Equal? An Introduction to Key Concepts in Social Justice Education,” a book by diversity writers Robin DiAngelo and Özlem Sensoy.

TRENDING: March report shows 'inflation is far from dead,' whatever Biden says: Economist

Read the full story ›