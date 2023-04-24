A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Unsustainable': 'Breakfast Club' legend clobbers cancel culture

'We're basically a bunch of puritans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2023 at 7:09pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Molly Ringwald criticized cancel culture as "unsustainable" in a new interview.

While speaking about the #MeToo movement and sexual harrassment, Ringwald shared her views on cancel culture.

"I don’t think a Harvey Weinstein situation could exist now. But, again, a lot of people have gotten swept up in ‘cancelation,' and I worry about that," she told the Guardian. "It’s unsustainable, in a way. Some people have been unfairly canceled, and they don’t belong in the same category as somebody like Harvey Weinstein."

