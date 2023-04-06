A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Veterans could combat teacher shortages under Texas bill

Former military members could bypass traditional teacher certification pathway

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:49pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(DALLAS NEWS) – Texas school districts scrambled in recent years to hire enough educators amid an ongoing teacher shortage. Job fair after job fair still left openings, forcing districts across the state to lean on substitutes and other band-aids to teach students.

A Plano Republican thinks veterans could be part of the solution. He’s proposed allowing former military members to bypass the traditional teacher certification pathway – and degree requirements – to head to the classroom.

“This is an exciting opportunity not only to address the shortage that we’re currently experiencing, but can you imagine exposing our teachers to veterans that, you know, can teach history and talk about battles that they’ve been a part of, or the massive logistics that they’re responsible for?” Rep. Matt Shaheen said.

Read the full story ›

