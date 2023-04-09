A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Walter Reed issues cease and desist order to clergy during Holy Week

Prevents them from providing religious services

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 11:02am
Lt. Steven Walker, a chaplain with Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, celebrates Catholic Mass on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Clay)

Lt. Steven Walker, a chaplain with Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, celebrates Catholic Mass on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Clay)

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) terminated a Catholic pastoral care contract with a community of Franciscan Catholic priests and friars during Holy Week, barring them from providing religious services to the faithful throughout the most sacred days of the Christian calendar. In a statement Friday, the Archdiocese for the Military Services (AMS) decried the move as a violation of First Amendment Right to Free Exercise of Religion.

The naval hospital has issued a “cease and desist order” to Holy Name College, directing their Catholic priests and brothers to cease any religious services at Walter Reed Bethesda. Holy Name College has provided pastoral care to service members and veterans at Walter Reed for nearly two decades.

“This order was issued as Catholics entered Holy Week, the most sacred of days in the Christian faith, in which they participate in liturgies remembering Jesus’ passion, and leading the Church to celebrate the Resurrection on Easter morning,” the Archdiocese for the Military Services noted in its statement.

Read the full story ›

