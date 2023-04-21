Wanted: Compassionate Christians

There are two times during the day when I get sleepy. One is at the end of the day. The other is after a meal, usually lunch. I seem to hit a wall after I eat.

Sometimes as Christians, those who are the best fed spiritually can be the laziest. We're focused on the next Bible study or the next message. We're always taking in but think very little of giving out. As a result, we run the risk of becoming spiritually obese.

Of course, we should take in Scripture as spiritual food so we can live the life God has called us to live. But the Bible also warns, "This is all the more urgent, for you know how late it is; time is running out. Wake up, for our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed" (Romans 13:11 NLT).

When Jesus' ministry in Galilee had basically come to an end, his long and difficult journey to Jerusalem was beginning. He appointed 70 people to prepare the way for him and gave them a special commission.

He said, "The harvest is great, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields" (Luke 10:2 NLT).

Prior to making this statement, Matthew's gospel tells us that Jesus looked at the crowds and "had compassion on them because they were confused and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd" (Matthew 9:36 NLT).

This was Jesus' heart for people. He cared about them. In spite of his busy schedule, he always took time for the individual. There was the woman with medical problems who had spent all her money on doctors. She thought that if she could touch the hem of Jesus' garment, she would be healed. And she was. Jesus stopped what he was doing and commended her.

At the same time, there was Jairus with a very ill daughter who later died. Yet Jesus went out of his way to go and raise her to life again.

Nicodemus, a religious leader, went to see Jesus at night. No doubt for Jesus it already had been a long and draining day. He experienced weariness like any other man would. Yet he took time for Nicodemus, who was seeking answers to his spiritual questions. Jesus always cared about people, and His followers should reflect that as well.

If you're seeking to bring the Gospel to others, it must start with compassion and concern for lost people.

The apostle Paul spoke of his burden for his fellow Jews. He said, "My heart is filled with bitter sorrow and unending grief for my people, my Jewish brothers and sisters. I would be willing to be forever cursed – cut off from Christ! – if that would save them" (Romans 9:2–3 NLT).

Paul essentially was saying, "I'd be willing to go to Hell if I could be assured they would go to Heaven." Fortunately, such an exchange isn't necessary. But it shows Paul's heart of compassion. No wonder Paul had such an effective and powerful ministry.

In the same way, we need to have that heart toward people who do not yet know Jesus Christ. Souls are of the greatest value to God, and they should be to us as well. God values every human soul, so much so that he sent his own son to die for us.

Every soul is valuable to God, and we need to see people in that way.

We cannot move people's hearts and bring them to Christ if we think we are somehow superior to them or better than they are. In other words, we need to reach people who are younger than us, older than us and different from us. Sometimes in the church we like to isolate ourselves. But my philosophy always has been not to isolate but to infiltrate.

At the same time, we must remember the Bible says, "For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest" (Ecclesiastes 3:1–2 NLT).

It takes time for a farmer to plant, water and harvest crops. It doesn't happen overnight. In the same way, we must be willing to wait as we seek to bring people to Christ.

By nature, I'm an impatient person. This is especially difficult because I live in Southern California, where waiting is required for almost everything.

We can be impatient when it comes to sharing our faith. If someone doesn't believe as quickly as we want them to, we want to make it happen. However, the apostle Paul reminded Timothy, "A servant of the Lord must not quarrel but must be kind to everyone, be able to teach, and be patient with difficult people" (2 Timothy 2:24 NLT).

We must allow things to happen in God's timing. The seed of the Word of God that we sow may not break ground until much later. You may share a little (or a lot) about Jesus with someone, and that person might react in anger or perhaps indifference. Thus, you conclude that you've been a failure.

Speaking to the prophet Isaiah, God said, "The rain and snow come down from the heavens and stay on the ground to water the earth. They cause the grain to grow, producing seed for the farmer and bread for the hungry. It is the same with my word. I send it out, and it always produces fruit. It will accomplish all I want it to, and it will prosper everywhere I send it" (Isaiah 55:10–11 NLT).

You have to be confident in that fact. Just leave the results in the hands of God.

Are you being an instrument that God can use to touch those who do not yet know Christ? God wants to use you.

Maybe you've thought, "I don't feel that God could ever work through a person like me. I'm not adequate. I'm not gifted." But God can do a lot with a little. It is often the person who knows they are weak who can be the strongest. You can never be too small for God to use. Only too big.

