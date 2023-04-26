WATCH: Dem caught swiping Bibles, flees when reporter confronts her

The Arizona House of Representatives kept a pair of Bibles on a table in a members-only lounge, but suddenly, and recently, they disappeared multiple times, only to be found later by security officers under sofa cushions and in a refrigerator.

Now one Democrat member of the House has been caught on video removing them from easy access.

Fox News has posted online the incident:

TRENDING: DeSantis setting stage for Supreme battle over death penalty for child rapists

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The report said it was state Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, a Democrat, seen "removing a Bible from a table … and stashing it."

The House had been alerted to the mysterious disappearances of two Bibles on March 23. The books normally are left on display in the House's members-only lounge, where guests are allowed but only if accompanied, the report said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Do elected Democrats have a hatred for the God of the Bible? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (38 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The room is set up for members to retreat to take a telephone call or meet with other members or staff between votes.

House security decided to set up a camera after the first episodes, when the Bibles vanished, but later were found "underneath cushions of two chairs."

A second incident resulted in them being found inside a refrigerator in a nearby kitchen.

Fox reported, "On April 10, when House members were in session, a third incident occurred, this time with the pair of Bibles in the lounge once again going missing from their locations. The security camera captured Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, a Democrat and ordained Presbyterian minister, according to her bio, removing the books and hiding them under two sofas in the lounge."

The House member didn't respond to questions about the incidents, but later claimed she had "no problem" with the Bible and was joking about "separation of church and state."

House leaders said her comments made no sense.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!