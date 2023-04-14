WATCH! Inmates of women's prison say men are faking transgenderism to get in

Inmates at a women's prison say that men are faking transgenderism in order to obtain entry – so that they can have sex with women during their prison terms.

The charges come in a video report from James O'Keefe and his OMG News.

JAILHOUSE FOOTAGE: Male Inmates in Womens' Prison Claiming to be Transgender. "Rapists, Murderers, Child Rapists, and Men Who Have Killed Women in Our Rooms"#MillionDollarBaby pic.twitter.com/l1QbZc4Snv — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2023

O'Keefe obtained recorded testimony from inmates at the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

A report from The Gateway Pundit said, "The footage shines light on male inmates inside the women's prison claiming to be transgender."

One inmate, like others on the video with an identity that was concealed with camera blurring and voice alteration, said, "Imagine coming into your room one day and and you're in close custody and you turn around and there's a man standing there peeing in the toilet, because you have the bathroom in your room in CCU. … There's nothing you can do."

The anonymous testimonies continued, "I know there's some having sex with women. There was some like, assaulting but no one reported it."

The statements went on: "These men know that they're men. They're not trying to be a woman. They just say that to come here, to have sex with women during their prison sentences."

The inmates explained there normally is segregation.

"But somehow in this institution, they are adopting ways to apply these so-called mandate laws that came out of nowhere to prohibit segregation for certain individuals," the inmates said.

"Usually sex offenders are not in general population. They're always in a population of their own. Some of these men are not confused. They're just manipulating the system.

"They kind of cater …. all you have to do is say that you are a woman. That you … now, when you're in county, say that you identify as a woman and you can come straight to here from county…"

