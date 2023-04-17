A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: New Bud ad does a complete 180 after Dylan Mulvaney controversy

'This is a story bigger than beer'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2023 at 9:11pm
A Clydesdale horse stars in a Budweiser ad released Friday, April, 14, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Budweiser has released a new patriotic advertisement as its parent company struggles with controversy over its endorsement partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The advertisement, which was released on social media Friday, features one of Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses traversing the country from New York City to the Grand Canyon, passing by scenes in the American heartland as a narrator delivers a patriotic message.

"This is a story bigger than beer," the ad's narrator says in the ad. "This is the story of the American spirit."

