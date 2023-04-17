WATCH: New Bud ad does a complete 180 after Dylan Mulvaney controversy

(FOX NEWS) -- Budweiser has released a new patriotic advertisement as its parent company struggles with controversy over its endorsement partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The advertisement, which was released on social media Friday, features one of Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses traversing the country from New York City to the Grand Canyon, passing by scenes in the American heartland as a narrator delivers a patriotic message.

"This is a story bigger than beer," the ad's narrator says in the ad. "This is the story of the American spirit."

