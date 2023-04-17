A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Police shoot and kill armed homeowner after responding to wrong house

'All of us recognize the severity of this incident'

Published April 16, 2023 at 9:38pm
Farmington Police Department bodycam footage of fatal shooting on Friday night, April 5, 2023. (Farmington Police Department)

(FOX NEWS) -- A police department in New Mexico released body camera footage that shows officers fatally shooting a homeowner after they responded to the wrong home.

"All of us – the men and women of the Farmington Police Department – recognize the severity of this incident," Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO)

"We will do everything we can to ensure a fuller understanding of what took place," the statement added. "I believe that the footage will help to provide a greater understanding of what transpired."

Read the full story ›

