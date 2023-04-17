WATCH: 'Teen Takeover' as hundreds flood Chicago, smash cars, attack driver, 2 shot

(FOX NEWS) -- Hundreds of teenagers stormed the streets of downtown Chicago, smashing car windows, attacking bystanders and sending panicked tourists running from the sound of gunfire.

Cell phone video shows group jumping on vehicle along Michigan Avenue https://t.co/vyGYiYnHpp pic.twitter.com/gm00vZdwrO — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 16, 2023

"Where are their parents at? That's my question," a woman who identified as a Chicago native told Fox 32 as the unruly scene played out in downtown Chicago on Saturday night.

Chicago last night (their new mayor wants to defund the police): pic.twitter.com/sQo6noI6kT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2023

Fox 32 cameras captured video of teenagers crowding the streets and police seeking to restore order to the area.

