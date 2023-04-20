Watchmaker's ad carries anti-woke warning for women

Ads are supposed to promote the products of the company paying for the video production, air time and more.

And a new presentation by Egard Watches does mention its products.

But most of the minute-long production is a warning against America's "woke" agenda that is trying to crush freedom with an LGBT ideology that says men who say they are women can have free rein in the world of women's athletics.

See it:

TRENDING: Here's what kids' hospital quietly scrubbed from internet amid gender-transition backlash

A report in the Daily Wire explains the advertisement reveals "radical gender theory's effect on female athletes and the problems that arise from males competing in women's sports leagues."

The ad shows a young woman track athletic, training from an early age and encouraged by her father, to attain success.

"He used to watch me run and say, 'Ain’t no woman alive that can beat you.' And I believed him," she explains.

Will more companies come out as anti-woke? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (6 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"I was an unstoppable force. A life dedicated to perfection," she explains.

Then, a man lines up in starting blocks for a track meet race, the video depicts.

"But even perfection wouldn’t be enough," she says.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Then, the add reveals, various headlines of men who are portraying themselves as women defeating women in competitions, including CeCe Telfer in the NCAA women’s track national championship, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas who was an also-ran in races as a man, but won championships as a women, and more.

The Daily Wire explained, "Egard Watch Company said it is a firm that 'believes in truth' and produced the advertisement as a 'response to woke corporate America.'"

Several companies that have taken the opposite view, and have tried to shove the transgender ideology onto their customers, have learned that's possibly not the best.

Disney lost hundreds of millions of dollars on two "woke" movies that it released, and Anheuser-Busch's corporate value dropped by about $5 billion when it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who presents himself as a woman, in a promotion.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!