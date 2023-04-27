Water crisis continues to impact Dem-run city on 9-year anniversary

(WAVE3) – Tuesday, April 25 was the nine-year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis. “Today is day 3,287 since Flint has had clean and safe water. This ticks on, we’re already talking about what to do for the 10 year in a year because it doesn’t seem like things are going to be any different,” said activist Melissa Mays.

Nine years later, the Flint Water Crisis is continuing to impact the Vehicle City. “However, with all of the problems, the poisonings, the sufferings, the deaths, and the trauma, the layered ongoing trauma, there have been wins. Because the Flint residents are strong, because we are smart, and we are resilient, and we’re not taking this for an answer,” Mays said.

On Tuesday, April 25 in 2014, the city of Flint made the switch to the Flint River, but in the months after, residents complained about the water’s odor, taste, and appearance, reporting rashes, hair loss, and other health concerns.

