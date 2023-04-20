White House contradicts whistleblower, claims no one is protecting Hunter Biden

The White House now is claiming that no one is protecting Hunter Biden from charges stemming from a federal investigation into his taxes.

"Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House," White House spokesman Ian Sams told Fox News Digital. "He has upheld that commitment."

The claim was in response to a statement from a "decorated supervisory IRS agent" that the Department of Justice has, in fact, used "preferential treatment and politics" to block criminal tax charges against Hunter Biden.

That conflicts with claims from Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said those decisions are being left to the U.S. attorney for Delaware.

Just the News reported it obtained a letter from the whistleblower's lawyer, Mark Lytle, to Congress that said the IRS worker has "detailed disclosures" about a "high-profile sensitive" case to give to Congress.

John Solomon, at Just the News, explained, "The letter does not state that the whistleblower disclosures are related to Hunter Biden. However, Just the News has confirmed the agent’s allegations involve the Hunter Biden probe being led by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump holdover, according to multiple interviews with people directly familiar with the matter."

The letter explains the subject was given "preferential treatment" and that "politics" infected the decision-making process.

A report from Fox News now says the White House is disregarding those allegations by the whistleblower, who charged "clear" conflicts of interest, "preferential treatment" for Hunter Biden, and the fact that politics are "improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected."

Fox reported Hunter Biden has been under federal tax investigation since 2018, and that work apparently was prompted by the discovery of a multitude of "suspicious activity reports" that have been filed over the years questioning the Biden family's deals with China, Russia and other nations.

