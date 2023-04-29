A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Whoopi Goldberg appeals to Bible while defending sex change surgeries for minors

Objects to parental influence in children's lives

WND News Services
Published April 29, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg

(CHRISTIAN POST) – "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg invoked God on the show Thursday as she argued against conservative-led states seeking to ban body-mutilating sex reassignment surgeries for minors and parents who want to ban sexually explicit books from schools.

During Thursday's episode of the ABC daytime talk show, Goldberg and her co-hosts discussed how Montana Republicans this week censured Democratic lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a biological male who identifies as female.

Republicans voted to bar Zephyr from debating SB 99, which prohibits doctors from being able to provide several surgeries for children who contend that their gender doesn't match their biological sex.

Read the full story ›

