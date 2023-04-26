Will you be jailed for inadvertently breaking new gun rule?

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Director Steve Dettelbach avoided confirming Wednesday whether the agency would pursue prosecution against people who violated its new pistol brace rule accidentally.

The rule requires owners to register pistols with braces as “short barrel rifles” by redefining a weapon “designed or redesigned, made or remade, and intended to be fired from the shoulder” as a “rifle,” with a May 31 deadline. Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls said he viewed the rule as “a direct assault” on law-abiding Americans’ Second Amendment rights, asking Dettelbach what enforcement mechanism the ATF would use to fine or possibly sentence people to jail if they do not comply or aren’t aware of it, during the Wednesday House Judiciary Committee hearing on ATF oversight.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden's lawyers demand counter-investigations into key Republicans

WATCH:

“ATF’s mission remains focused on protecting the American people from violent crime. We target our resources toward violent people who-” Dettelbach said, with Nehls cutting him off. Nehls questioned what the ATF would do if he or millions of others hypothetically failed to comply with the rule, prompting Dettelbach to mention the ATF’s violent crime focus again.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Nehls had said stabilizing gun braces were originally created for wounded and disabled Americans, who often use them. The ATF says the new rule does not affect pistol stabilizing braces “objectively designed and intended as a ‘stabilizing brace’ for use by individuals with disabilities, and not for shouldering the weapon as a rifle.”

“I just want the American people, everybody to understand, you’re going after veterans, individuals like myself, like this guy, with the resources they currently have,” Nehls argued, pointing to a photo of a man in a wheelchair holding a firearm.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!