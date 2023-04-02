Winsome Sears confronts Bill Maher over school drag queens, transitions

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears told HBO host Bill Maher to “read more” about drag queens in schools and childhood gender transitions on “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday night.

“Nobody’s talking about the opposite side of the equation, because we’re not finding that these children want to detransition and they can’t, they’re adults now,” Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said. “And unfortunately, the breasts were cut off, their parts were cut off.”

TRENDING: Stalin-style justice

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The discussion came after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school after shooting a side door.

“Here’s the thing. I’m a parent. I’m a parent all day. I get to decide what happens in my child’s life. Not you, not the government, not anybody. I don’t co-parent,” Sears said. “I had this child. I’m responsible for this child. Anything happens to little Johnny, you’re calling me.”

Should schools stop encouraging drag queens and gender transitions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sears mentioned instances where drag queens danced for students after Maher doubted it, but Sears explained drag queens did engage in such performances at schools.

“Bill, you gotta read more,” Sears said.

The Tennessee state legislature sent legislation restricting child sex change procedures to Republican Gov. Bill Lee Feb. 23, after the Daily Wire reported that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was conducting the procedures on children as young as 13. The Kentucky state legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Any Beshear’s veto of similar legislation Wednesday.

“Where I think the problem is, where some of the conflicts are coming, is dealing with children,” columnist James Kirchick said. “Because a lot of these gender non-conforming children would otherwise grow up to be gay.”

“A lot of these kids are now being told because of this radical gender ideology that they’re actually a member of the opposite sex, and this is where the conflict is coming,” Kirchick added.

Some detransitioners, including Chloe Cole, have filed lawsuits against medical professionals who carried out so-called “gender-affirming” procedures.

“There are advanced democracies in Europe that have been doing this a lot longer with children, pediatric transgender medicine,” Kirchick said. “They’re now dialing back.”

“The very countries liberals always look to,” Maher said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!