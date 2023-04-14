'Woke alerts' launched to notify consumers of corporations' leftist ideologies

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

A conservative organization has launched a campaign to send out “Woke Alerts” notifying consumers of brands’ progressive political stances, according to Axios.

Consumers’ Research will send out these notifications via text message when customers are grocery shopping in attempts to empty the pockets of “woke” corporations, according to Axios. The campaign comes days after the Anheuser-Busch fallout where they branded transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney‘s likeness onto Bud Light cans, sparking backlash across the internet.

“We are launching Woke Alerts to help consumers make better-informed decisions about where to spend their money,” Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, told Axios. “We believe companies should focus on their customers and not woke politicians and progressive activists.”

In attempts to get people to sign up for the alerts this week, the organization is launching a six-figure ad campaign, Axios reported. Consumers’ Research already has several brands on “Woke Alert,” like Bud Light and Jack Daniels, according to their website.

In response to the “woke” beer cans, celebrities like Kid Rock and Travis Tritt have taken firm stances against Anheuser-Busch, whose stock plummeted by more than $6 billion since the Mulvaney-Bud Light partnership. A 2021 Jack Daniels ad campaign featuring drag queens resurfaced after the Bud Light controversy, also prompting backlash from consumers.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” the brand told Fox News. “From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

The House GOP has threatened to investigate and hold hearings about corporations utilizing progressive political propaganda in their branding, according to Axios. Consumers’ Research has put together 30 pages worth of information for the Republican congressmembers to utilize in hearings to combat the environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement.

Consumers’ Research, Anheuser-Busch and Jack Daniels did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

