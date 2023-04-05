The woke justice era the Trayvon case launched led to Trump

Scarily few people spotted the paradigm shift that inverted justice in 2012. This was the year the liberal left ceded control of the American media and the judicial system to woke activists.

If liberals saw themselves as Atticus Finch, sitting in front of the jailhouse, protecting the falsely accused Tom Robinson, the shrewdly woke saw themselves in the mob out front clamoring for Robinson's head. Today that's where the power is.

For nearly a century, leftists satisfied themselves with insisting on the innocence of the obviously guilty. This trend started in the 1920s with the Soviet-led lionization of Italian anarchists Nichola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, both ultimately executed for the murder of an Italian-American payroll clerk.

Traditionally, liberals played the "useful idiot" role in the elaborate street theater that the Reds orchestrated. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Katherine Ann Porter learned this cruel truth from experience.

Protesting the Italians' imminent execution outside the prison, Porter approached her group leader, a dogmatic Communist, and expressed her hope that the pair could still be saved.

"Saved," said the leader, "Who wants them saved? What earthly good would they do us alive?"

This pattern held for the next 85 years. The orchestrators, often Soviet, would build a global movement around the faux innocence of some accused American – the Hollywood Ten, Alger Hiss, the Rosenbergs, Leonard Peltier, Hurricane Carter, Mumia Abu Jamal – and then exploit the conviction or execution of the accused to score points and consolidate power.

By 2012, however, progressives (going forward, the "woke") had seized control of America's major newsrooms. No longer content with declaring the guilty innocent, they were prepared to declare the innocent guilty, a very dark turn in American social history, a turn that culminated this week with the brazen indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The first major victim of the woke era was an unlikely one. The son of a Peruvian immigrant, George Zimmerman would have been spared the ruin the woke have made of his life had his mother gotten her way and named him "Jorgé."

In an election year, the media would have wanted nothing to do with a conflict that pitted a Trayvon against a Jorgé, but "George Zimmerman" was fair game.

The worldwide mobs the woke mobilized in the wake of the February 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin by Zimmerman scared Florida's Republican state attorneys to charge Zimmerman with second degree murder.

They did so seemingly unaware that their chief witness was a fraud. Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump subbed the mentally challenged, 19-year-old Rachel Jeantel for Trayvon's real girlfriend, a 16-year-old Haitian-American hottie, when the latter refused to perjure herself.

The prosecutors and the media chose not to notice. In fact, they chose not to notice every single relevant detail in the case. Fortunately for Zimmerman, the jurors did see the evidence and acquitted him.

For the hardcore, the acquittal was a godsend. Three female Marxists promptly exploited the outrage of the ignorant to form Black Lives Matter, and the template was set for the next 10 years.

As Kyle Rittenhouse and others can attest, the innocent were now fair game. BLM happily ruined the life of Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson and countless other cops forced to subdue young black men emboldened by the mobs and the media to resist arrest.

With their newsroom power solidified and their hold on the Department of Justice secured, the woke raised their sights. No one was too powerful – or too innocent – to escape their reach. If they had to invent crimes to ensnare a Roger Stone or a Mike Flynn or a Donald Trump, so be it.

The media would dependably provide cover. If proof were needed, in 2018, the Washington Post shared a "national reporting" Pulitzer with the New York Times "for deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation's understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election."

As in the reporting of the George Zimmerman case, the media got everything wrong about the imagined Russian collusion plot and were rewarded for so doing.

This week's indictment of Trump by Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg will test the character of those few Democrats who would like to know at the very least what crime Trump has committed before demanding his conviction.

With the rare exception they will fail the test. There is almost no one left in their party to appreciate them. An email sent by Bill Penzey, head of Penzeys Spices, captures just how warped is the information their allies routinely digest.

Penzey put his company's reputation on the line to share this bit of wisdom: "Today is a day of Justice, and to be Outraged at the corruption of the people Republicans vote for, and to be hopeful that our Revolution to demand government of, by, and for the People shall not perish from this latest threat our former president represents."

As to the actual crime Trump committed, the best Penzey can surmise is that "he cheated on all three of his wives with porn workers."

Where have you gone, Atticus Finch, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you, "woo-woo, woo-woo-woo."

