TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Woman calls for mother's arrest after 2 kids die in her care less than a year apart

'As her daughter, it kills me to say it. As their mother, I demand it'

Published April 2, 2023 at 4:29pm
Published April 2, 2023 at 4:29pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A grieving mother whose two young children died less than a year apart while under the supervision of their grandmother has called for her arrest.

Kaila Nix said her mother, Tracey Nix, deserves to be imprisoned following the hot car death of her 7-month-old Uriel Schock in November and the death of her 16-month-old son Ezra, who drowned in a pond while Tracey napped in December 2021.

“If I’m objective, she needs to go to prison,” Kaila Nix told WSVN. “As her daughter, it kills me to say it. As their mother, I demand it. I will fight for them.”

