Woman calls for mother's arrest after 2 kids die in her care less than a year apart

(NEW YORK POST) – A grieving mother whose two young children died less than a year apart while under the supervision of their grandmother has called for her arrest.

Kaila Nix said her mother, Tracey Nix, deserves to be imprisoned following the hot car death of her 7-month-old Uriel Schock in November and the death of her 16-month-old son Ezra, who drowned in a pond while Tracey napped in December 2021.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“If I’m objective, she needs to go to prison,” Kaila Nix told WSVN. “As her daughter, it kills me to say it. As their mother, I demand it. I will fight for them.”

TRENDING: God's prescription for national healing

Read the full story ›