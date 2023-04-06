Woman living in apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow

(WBRC) – A woman living in Birmingham found an opossum on top of her pillow right as she was headed to sleep on Friday night. Now the woman wants to move out of HighPointe Apartments for her safety and that of her three young children.

“I had just made that bed,” said Keontranice Bester. “I was like OK – take a shower. I’ll get in and get comfortable. Flick the light on. The little opossum just crawled on through. When he seen me, he just turned like...I’m thinking he’ll be more scared of me than I am of him. Well all right then buddy, you can have this. It’s your room cause I’m about to go.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

That offender is forcing Bester out of her bed, her room, and now her apartment.

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›