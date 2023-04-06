A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman living in apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow

Concerned about safety of her 3 children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WBRC) – A woman living in Birmingham found an opossum on top of her pillow right as she was headed to sleep on Friday night. Now the woman wants to move out of HighPointe Apartments for her safety and that of her three young children.

“I had just made that bed,” said Keontranice Bester. “I was like OK – take a shower. I’ll get in and get comfortable. Flick the light on. The little opossum just crawled on through. When he seen me, he just turned like...I’m thinking he’ll be more scared of me than I am of him. Well all right then buddy, you can have this. It’s your room cause I’m about to go.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

That offender is forcing Bester out of her bed, her room, and now her apartment.

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman living in apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
World's deepest fish filmed swimming 8 km below sea level in Japan
Jogger attacked by cow, owner could face charges
Bear meat vending machine is a 1st for Japan
'Misinformation' panel dismissed censorship concerns as 'bad faith'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×