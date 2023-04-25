A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman loves 'ultra-conservative' trend inspired by 1950s, gets called 'alt-right extremist' by some

'It's so important to put your spouse before yourself'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:47pm
Estee Williams (Courtesy photo)

(EPOCH TIMES) -- Some would say she’s looking to the past through rose-tinted glasses. Some call the trend a regressive step back for women’s rights, harking to when wives were “subservient” to their husbands.

Regardless, the Tradwife—traditional wife—trend is going viral on Instagram and has a stalwart following of women devoted to the old-school gender role of a traditional homemaker.

Each day, housewife Estee Williams, 25, gets up, slips on a vintage number, and does her hair and makeup in preparation for a day of cooking and cleaning. Believing in traditional values, she embraces the role.

Read the full story ›

