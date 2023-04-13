A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Women start burning Nike bras over Dylan Mulvaney campaign

Launched fiery 'challenge' on social media

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:22pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(SLAY NEWS) – Women have been taking to social media to burn their Nike sports bras after the company launched a new campaign featuring transgender Dylan Mulvaney.

Nike partnered with Mulvaney, a man who dresses in female clothing, to promote the brand’s women’s sports clothing range.

To protest “woke” corporate America’s efforts to replace them with confused men, women are fighting back and have launched a new “Burn Bra Challenge” on social media.

Read the full story ›

