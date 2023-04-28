A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Worker taping aiplane wing goes viral as social media baffled

'The reason why I don't fly with Spirit'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2023 at 12:28pm
(Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) – And on your left you’ll see a worker taping the plane together. A shocking video of an airline worker putting tape on a Spirit Airlines plane has gone viral and people can’t believe what they watched.

In the video, posted by TikToker myhoneysmacks, the airline worker is doing quick maintenance to the aircraft’s left wing while sitting on the tarmac at Nashville International Airport, as passengers look on from inside the plane.

“The reason why I don’t fly with Spirit,” the TikToker said. “I don’t care if it is aviation airplane tape or nothing, the fact that you have to tape the plane together and then you doing it while people are on the flight like we cannot see you.”

WND News Services
