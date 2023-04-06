A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World's deepest fish filmed swimming 8 km below sea level in Japan

Seen at 8,336 meters down

WND News Services
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:05pm
Snailfish is deepest fish ever recorded (video screenshot)

(BREEZY SCROLL) – Scientists from The University of Western Australia and Japan set a world record after they filmed a fish swimming 8,336 metre below sea level in Japan. This marks the deepest ever observation of a fish, beating the previous record set at 8,178 metre in Mariana Trench. According to the BBC, scientists filmed the world’s deepest fish, a snailfish, by dropping an autonomous “lander” camera into the Izu-Ogasawara Trench near Japan. They believe is “very close to” the maximum depth at which any fish can live.

“If this record is broken, it would only be by minute increments, potentially by just a few metres,” Professor Alan Jamieson, a University of Western Australia deep-sea scientist, told the outlet.

According to the BBC, the snailfish was a young member of the Pseudoliparis species, but scientists were unable to obtain a specimen to completely identify the species. Instead, the researchers captured several Pseudoliparis belyaevi fish a little higher up in the ocean at 8,022 meters, breaking the previous record for the deepest fish ever caught.

WND News Services
