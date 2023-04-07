A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
The world's megaprojects

Many center in Arab Gulf region

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2023 at 3:29pm
Saudi Arabia unveils plan for 100-mile long megacity (video screencapture)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Megaprojects have been growing larger globally and many of them have recently centered on the Arab Gulf Region.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, construction software company 1Build estimates that before the end of the decade, the world will see the first construction megaproject with a cost estimation exceeding $1 trillion.

Right now, there are several projects underway that exceed the size of $100 billion – despite the fact that $10 billion construction proposals were considered to be megaproject just some years ago.

WND News Services
