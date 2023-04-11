A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Yet another elected Democrat flees party, joins Republicans

Third in the last month to jump ship

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 11, 2023 at 11:15am
(Image by Shrikesh Kumar from Pixabay)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Democratic Party faced yet another loss Monday as a state legislator fled to the GOP, the third in the last month, according to the Advocate.

State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe is jumping ship, making him the second Louisiana House Democrat to flip Republican this month after Rep. Francis Thompson, whose switch gave the GOP a supermajority, The Advocate reported. The announcement came on the first day of Louisiana’s legislative session on April 10, just a few days after North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham also turned red to give North Carolina Republicans a supermajority.

“House Democrats will continue to stand up for the working people of Louisiana,” Rep. Sam Jenkins, Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, told The Advocate. “We look forward to working with Rep. LaCombe during this legislative session to increase wages, lower costs, improve our schools and pass insurance reform that benefit Louisiana families and small businesses.”

In 2019, LaCombe handily won his seat in a special election with 68% of the vote, and was later elected to a full term with 62%, according to the Advocate. LaCombe ran for state Senate in 2022, but lost to Republican Caleb Kleinpeter by nearly 9 points.

Are elected Democrats jumping ship because they can't stomach defending the insane ideas of the political left?

The new Republican, who represents District 18, is a small business owner, director of the nonprofit Janell Legier LaCombe Cancer Fund and has served on the Chamber of Commerce board, according to his campaign website.

Term-limited Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards will leave the governorship up for grabs come November, and Republicans see this as another opportunity to gain a seat and flip the state entirely red.

LaCombe did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

