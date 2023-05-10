The 10 Commandments and sexually explicit books

How crazy, insane and perverse are today's Democrats – really?

They oppose a bill to require the Ten Commandments in schools, one Texas state legislator calling it "idolatrous," but they favor sexually explicit books.

Is that nuts?

This is where the battle lines are drawn today. They call evil good, and good evil – just like it says in the Bible.

In the book of Isaiah 5:20 it says, "Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!"

Over and over again this is what the Bible warns about. And it is just what Democrats do. Really!

Take, for instance, state Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat from Austin. He calls a bill to place the Ten Commandments in Texas elementary schools "deeply un-Christian." He's a former middle school teacher, a proud progressive and accuses Republicans of "trying to force public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom."

They are not only hostile to children being exposed to God's laws, they are all for forcing them to see sexually explicit, raunchy, sick books in schools.

Talarico also quoted the words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 6:5, in which he says, "Don't be like the hypocrites who love to pray publicly on street corners. When you pray, go into your room and shut the door, and pray to your Father who is in secret."

Said Talarico: "A religion that has to force people to put up a poster to prove its legitimacy is a dead religion. And it's not one that I want to be a part of, it's not one that I think I am a part of."

He even suggested that a Ten Commandments display in classrooms would go against Jesus' command to love one's neighbor.

"I would submit to you that our neighbor also includes the Hindu student who sits in a classroom, the Buddhist student who sits in a classroom, and an atheist student who sits in a classroom," he said. "And my question to you is, does this bill truly love those students?"

To many of us, this is the difference between right and wrong on plain display. This is only one way it's manifesting itself on steroids in our nation, in our world.

There's no denying it. America is clearly on the verge of descending into a thoroughly lawless society. We can't say whether we will pass the point of no return – if we'll fall into the abyss or find our way back home.

Only God knows for certain. We are literally on the brink of judgment.

That's why we at WND are stepping out in faith with the Ten Commandments campaign.

That's why we have launched a national billboard campaign featuring the Ten Commandments, the Ten Words, to help awaken believers and non-believers alike to the evil that abounds in our country – that's ripping apart America from its moorings.

We no longer know how to conduct free and fair elections the way we did routinely for the better part of our history.

Our major cities are like seething cauldrons of hate and violence.

Our children are being indoctrinated into a destructive ideology that tells them there is no right and wrong.

They are systematically destroyed at the earliest age by the lie that they can be any sex they desire – through surgery, puberty blockers and through outlandish brainwashing by teachers, doctors and the government, without their parents' consent.

Drugs are turning our towns into no-man's lands.

Even our armed forces are completely demoralized by this descent into utter lawlessness.

Meanwhile, we're waging war at the same time and courting more with dangerous foes.

Never before has America been in such peril.

The problem is America has forgotten who God is and what He requires of us: simple obedience to our Creator. We are not even trying to follow the most basic moral law, as Jesus and the prophets all instructed.

WND is an unlikely company to take on a project of this magnitude, but we're praying that others take on this challenge now. Nothing would make us happier. It will take a miraculous outpouring from across the nation, a sustained effort, to be successful in God's eyes.

We need to prick the consciences of believers and non-believers alike. We need all Americans to see that the basis of all our laws was handed down by God at Mount Sinai. And we need them to repent of their sins and turn back to their Creator. Nothing short of this will sustain our beloved nation for much longer.

The Ten Commandments have been virtually banished from so much of American life. But picture them suddenly and inexplicably appearing along highways and byways, in big cities and small towns, so no one is without excuse as to the moral code the One True God gave us to govern ourselves.

What do you think? Let's get started with a Ten Commandments miracle – not unlike the first one on Mount Sinai.

Please consider helping us with this ambitious project. Find out how you can participate – and thank you!

Watch Elizabeth Farah's recent interview about the billboards on Real America's Voice:

