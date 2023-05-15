A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE POWER TO DESTROY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

$15 million study under way about having IRS calculate your taxes

Project denounced as 'partisan'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2023 at 2:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski
Real Clear Wire

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 included $15 million to study the creation of a government-run tax e-filing system — a study that has been marred by partisan researchers, and with many of the questions in the study already answered.

Progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren have advocated for a “free direct efile tax return system” which would fundamentally change the tax system in the U.S. according to The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board. Instead of taxpayers determining how much they owe subject to audit, as they do now, this new system would see the government calculate each citizens’ taxes.

TRENDING: Look at the fear the 10 Commandments cause – in Texas!

The IRS hired New America as one of its investigators, whose top officials worked for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. New American is already on the record as endorsing this plan. Other hires include Ariel Jurow Kleiman, a Loyola Law School professor who has written a paper endorsing the plan.

“Why bother with the ruse of an ‘independent’ study?” The Journal wrote.

While the results are unlikely to be surprising, the IRS already commissioned a study by MITRE on public attitudes regarding a system like this. It found only 37% of filers would use an IRS service like this, and only 29% of filers would use it if it didn’t have a state tax filing feature. About 50% of respondents want to stick with their current third party software.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Do you prefer the government determining your taxes?

“Among the nearly 50% of respondents who say they want to stick with their current commercial software, among their reasons was, ‘I don’t think it’s the IRS’s role to prepare taxes.’ Sensible thinking,” The Journal wrote.

This new costly study is partisan and duplicative, and the IRS should put its money to better use to serve taxpayers.

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman: Planned Parenthood recommended trans surgery without a meeting
Forced adoption survivors demand apology from government
Leftists putting bull's-eye on consumer choices with natural gas ban
Hip-hop star refused abortion: 'Having daughter is the best thing'
'I acted on her wish': Man learns fate for helping girlfriend kill herself
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×