193 congregations to leave United Methodist Church over same-sex issues

(CHRISTIAN POST) – More than a third of the congregations that once belonged to a Georgia-based regional body of The United Methodist Church have disaffiliated from the denomination over its ongoing debate over homosexuality.

The UMC South Georgia Conference voted Sunday to approve the disaffiliation votes of 193 of its reported 486 member congregations, joining thousands of other congregations in the United States that have left their respective UMC regional bodies.

A spokesperson for the conference directed The Christian Post to a statement by SGA UMC Bishop David Graves, who called the departure of the 193 churches “a day of sadness in the life of the South Georgia Annual Conference.”

