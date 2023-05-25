A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
193 congregations to leave United Methodist Church over same-sex issues

'A day of sadness'

Published May 25, 2023 at 12:48pm
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:48pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – More than a third of the congregations that once belonged to a Georgia-based regional body of The United Methodist Church have disaffiliated from the denomination over its ongoing debate over homosexuality.

The UMC South Georgia Conference voted Sunday to approve the disaffiliation votes of 193 of its reported 486 member congregations, joining thousands of other congregations in the United States that have left their respective UMC regional bodies.

A spokesperson for the conference directed The Christian Post to a statement by SGA UMC Bishop David Graves, who called the departure of the 193 churches “a day of sadness in the life of the South Georgia Annual Conference.”

