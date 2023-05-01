A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1st vaccine for birth control now in clinical trials

'Horrible idea'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2023 at 1:42pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – Humanity’s first contraceptive vaccine is already in clinical trials, according to an article published this week in The Atlantic.

Reporter Katherine J. Wu, Ph.D., described the vaccine, as envisioned by its developer Professor Gursaran Pran Talwar, stating that it would be: “A new form of contraception that could block pregnancy without the usual trade-offs — an intervention that’s long-acting but reversible; cheap, discreet, and easy to administer; less invasive than an intrauterine device and more convenient than a daily pill.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“It would skip messy, sometimes dangerous side effects, such as weight gain, mood swings, and rare but risky blood clots and strokes. It would embody the sort of ‘set it and forget it’ model that’s become a gold standard for health.”

TRENDING: San Francisco retail goes down the drain

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Anheuser-Busch cans ad agency in wake of Dylan Mulvaney debacle
A new threat: Lack of critical thinking on critical minerals
When energy deregulation makes no difference!
U.S. Mint loses $171 million while minting coins
High levels of toxic metals found in widely consumed drinks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×