2 weeks after disaster, 4 children found alive in the Amazon

(EASTERN HERALD) – “After arduous search efforts by our military forces, we have located the four missing children following a plane crash, and they are alive,” Petro wrote on Twitter.

Authorities deployed more than 100 troops with sniffer dogs to search for children who were on a plane that crashed in the Amazon on May 1, killing their mother and two other adults.

Rescue teams believe the four Aboriginal brothers, three children aged 13, 9 and 4 and an 11-month-old baby, have been wandering the rainforest in the southern province of Caqueta since their plane crash on May 1.

