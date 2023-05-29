300,000 graves at National Cemetery may receive flower for Memorial Day

(BREITBART) – It is possible each of the 300,000 graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia now have a flower on its headstone as Americans observe Memorial Day.

When donors and the floral industry heard more flowers were needed for the special day, they quickly stepped up to help, Stars and Stripes reported Friday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In addition, the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation asked this week for volunteers to help place them because they had more flowers than people to accomplish the task, according to the Military Times.

TRENDING: AI highlights threats of trusting 'an expert class'

Read the full story ›