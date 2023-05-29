A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ULTIMATE SACRIFICE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

300,000 graves at National Cemetery may receive flower for Memorial Day

Patriotic donors contributing funds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2023 at 6:24pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BREITBART) – It is possible each of the 300,000 graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia now have a flower on its headstone as Americans observe Memorial Day.

When donors and the floral industry heard more flowers were needed for the special day, they quickly stepped up to help, Stars and Stripes reported Friday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In addition, the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation asked this week for volunteers to help place them because they had more flowers than people to accomplish the task, according to the Military Times.

TRENDING: AI highlights threats of trusting 'an expert class'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate
Shocking video: Maricopa County officials suspected of reprogramming election machines
Wall Street quietly hopes another Dem wins party nomination
Biden's 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde approach' to critical minerals could backfire
300,000 graves at National Cemetery may receive flower for Memorial Day
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×