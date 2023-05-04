75% of Brits think U.K. will not hit net-zero target

(ZEROHEDGE) – Three quarters of U.K. adults say they think the government will not hit its goal of decarbonizing all sectors of the economy by 2050, according to a survey conducted by YouGov.

In fact, as Statista's Anna Fleck reports, out of more than 3,200 people, only 10 percent said they thought it was likely the UK would reach its targets.

The survey comes in the wake of the U.K.’s announcement of its new energy plan “Powering Up Britain”, by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

