9 teens arrested for 'horrific' beatdown of U.S. Marines

Nine juvenile teenagers have been arrested after a fracas that saw a mob of several dozen teens delivering a beatdown to three Marines who were on a beach in San Clemente, California.

A report from the Gateway Pundit noted five were facing felony counts for allegedly kicking the Marines in the head when they were down on the ground.

The attack was Monday night, and Orange County deputies issued a statement regarding some of the arrests.

TRENDING: Biden Justice Dept targets cash raised by Jan. 6ers as donations mount

However, the circumstances got a little muddled when the Daily Mail released a report that suggested one of the Marines, while being provoked by the teens, "lashe[d] out at the teens, dropping his bottle of beer in the process, and has to be restrained by his comrade as the kids continue to goad them while filming on their phones."

The report said video from just before an all-out brawl developed suggested that Marine Hunter Antonio was "drinking around a number of the teenagers and openly conversing with them."

The sheriff's office said four boys and one girl had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and were being held in the case. Four others were facing misdemeanor counts.

Should the teenagers be prosecuted as adults instead of juveniles? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan explained that deputies "think they have the people they are looking for. Not to say that there might not be a few others out there. They feel pretty confident that they have the main perpetrators."

WND reported when the Marines reported the attack.

The stunning video revealed a mob estimated at 30-40 teens attacking and beating three Marines.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the Marines, Antonio, said the mob assault happened after he confronted the teens about being unruly, and setting off fireworks on the beach in San Clemente, California.

The report described the footage as "horrific" and explains the mob was "unleashing [a] savage beat down."

Be aware of offensive language:

2 Marines jumped by 50 "high schoolers" in San Clemente in California.

Article https://t.co/1dnyUJNVDx pic.twitter.com/BsXfgxzHBA — MRS WILKES PATTERN RECOGNITION LAB (@ItsMrsWilkes) May 29, 2023

The report said the victims explained they were walking along the beach over the Memorial Day weekend before the attack.

"Frightening video posted online showed two victims curled up in the fetal position on the ground as the crowd continued to kick them, hurling profanities and racial slurs. A third Marine was also attacked but not shown in the footage," the report said.

Minor injuries were reported.

Eventually, two unidentified people passing by told the teens to back off, and deputies from Orange County soon arrived.



IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].