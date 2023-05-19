A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
African leaders initiate 'peace mission' with Putin, Zelenskyy

Attempting to get warring factions to negotiating table

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:43pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A group of African leaders are pushing a peace plan in an attempt to get Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has of late been accused of having 'friendly' relations with Moscow, said Tuesday that both Russia's President Putin and Ukraine's President Zelensky have agreed to host a delegation of African leaders.

"My discussions with the two leaders demonstrated that they are both ready to receive the African leaders and to have discussion on how this conflict can be brought to an end," Ramaphosa said, as quoted in Deutsche Welle. "Whether that will succeed or not is going to depend on the discussions that will be held."

The South African leader listed other countries backing the peace initiative as follows: Senegal, Uganda, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, and Zambia. Their leaders will reportedly send representatives for meetings in both Moscow and Kiev at an undisclosed date.

