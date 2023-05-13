Alleged Chinese mass shooter federally charged with hate crimes for attack on Taiwanese church

Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

Federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges against a man of Chinese descent for allegedly targeting a Taiwanese church congregation in a mass shooting in 2022, according to reports.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: The day the elites' tyranny is broken into smithereens

Las Vegas resident David Chou, 69, allegedly killed one person, injured five and tried to murder 39 others during a May 2022 gathering of California’s Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, and he was federally charged with 49 federal hate crime counts and 58 other violations, the Justice Department revealed Thursday. Authorities reported that Chou was born in Taiwan to a mainland Chinese family forced to move there after 1948, saying he was driven to carry out the shooting by political hatred for the country, according to The Associated Press.

Police said Chou had notes in his car decrying Taiwanese independence from mainland China, and Taiwan’s Presbyterian Church has a reputation for supporting causes in favor of such independence, The Los Angeles Times reported. The federal indictment accuses Chou of attacking the church congregants partly due to their Presbyterian faith as well.

Chou referred to Chinese Communists Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping as “great leaders” in 1994 and reportedly took a banner stating, “Swiftly eliminate the monsters of Taiwanese independence” to a pro-China organization’s event in 2019, according to The New York Times. Friends said Chou claimed to have been bullied in youth by children with longer family histories in Taiwan.

Chou could be sentenced to death if convicted. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced state-level hate crime charges against him in June.

Will China ever cease its hostility toward Taiwan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!