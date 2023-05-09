More Americans pray in this 'unexpected' place than in church

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A survey on prayer habits commissioned by Skylight and conducted by City Square Associates from April 6 to April 17 showed that more Americans are praying than previously thought. But they are doing so in some unexpected ways and places.

Eighty-five percent of those surveyed say they regularly engage in spiritual practice to connect with a higher power, whether prayer, meditation, mindfulness, reciting affirmations, or spiritually based yoga. Prayer is the most common with 65% reporting they prayed several times a week. 39% said they practiced meditation and 38 % reported practicing “mindfulness.”

Americans who pray do so an average of twice each day for a total of 18 minutes, the survey showed.

