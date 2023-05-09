A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More Americans pray in this 'unexpected' place than in church

'The majority are connecting with the Divine in diverse, beautiful ways'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2023 at 4:59pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A survey on prayer habits commissioned by Skylight and conducted by City Square Associates from April 6 to April 17 showed that more Americans are praying than previously thought. But they are doing so in some unexpected ways and places.

Eighty-five percent of those surveyed say they regularly engage in spiritual practice to connect with a higher power, whether prayer, meditation, mindfulness, reciting affirmations, or spiritually based yoga. Prayer is the most common with 65% reporting they prayed several times a week. 39% said they practiced meditation and 38 % reported practicing “mindfulness.”

Americans who pray do so an average of twice each day for a total of 18 minutes, the survey showed.

