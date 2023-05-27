A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Americans say families need $85,000 to get by

Federal poverty line for family of 4 is currently $30,000

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 27, 2023 at 3:31pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(GALLUP NEWS) – Americans, on average, estimate that a family of four needs a minimum income of $85,000 annually to “get by” in their community, marking a considerable increase from a decade ago. The past decade has witnessed not only an increase in the average income required but also a notable shift in the upper range of income expectations.

During that time, the proportion of Americans who believe that a family needs more than $100,000 to get by has tripled to 30%, while 18% now estimate it to be between $75,000 and $99,999, and 31% think it is $50,000 to $74,999. Half as many Americans now as in 2013 believe a family of four can get by on less than $50,000 annually. This includes 3% who estimate a figure lower than $30,000, and 11% who cite a figure between $30,000 and $49,999.

The latest average of $85,000, from an April 3-25 Gallup poll, is notably higher than the federal poverty line for a family of four, which is currently $30,000.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







