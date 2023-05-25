Americans want those inside FBI who promoted false 'Russiagate' story jailed

Nearly six in 10 Americans responding to a new poll want those inside the FBI who promoted the false "Russiagate" claims against Donald Trump prosecuted for their crimes.

The conspiracy theory was developed as Trump ran for president in 2016.

It originated with the Hillary Clinton campaign but even the White House was briefed at the time on her scheme to distract voters from her own scandal over putting classified government secrets on an unsecure email server by falsely claiming Trump was linked to Moscow. The FBI and DOJ joined in the Democrat's agenda.

But Special Counsel John Durham, after a years-long investigation, concluded it all was based on "no evidence."

TRENDING: Russian draft dodgers punch transgender card

Paul Bedard wrote in his column at the Washington Examiner it was a "potential boon" for Trump's 2024 president bid that "a majority of Americans not only believe he was the target of the so-called 'Russiagate' affair but want FBI officials involved prosecuted."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He cited Rasmussen Reports, which said 63% believe Trump was the target of the Clinton campaign "hit."

Bedard reported, "Trump has long said that his presidency would have been better had he not been dogged by the charges, fueled by an anti-Trump media. In the report, Durham raised serious questions about FBI operations and coordination with the Clinton team to hurt Trump."

Will anyone ever go to jail over the fake Russiagate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 57% (4 Votes) 43% (3 Votes)

So now Americans want "revenge," he said.

"Rasmussen said that 59% of likely voters want those inside the FBI who promoted the false Trump claims in the scandal 'criminally prosecuted,'" Bedard reported.

"George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called the Russian collusion charge against Trump 'a well-orchestrated hit job by the Clinton campaign and government officials.' The survey used that language to ask Americans what they thought," he reported.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].